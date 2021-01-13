Bossip Video

The Kardashian/Jenner fam bless the Keeping Up With The Kardashians team with brand new Rolexes to celebrate 20 successful seasons on the air.

After 20 seasons on the air, E!’s hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end.

Love or hate the Kardashian and Jenner family, the announcement took everyone by surprise. The show hit the air in 2007 and immediately dominated pop culture, giving people an inside look into the life of one of the most successful and popular families. While many were wondering why the show was ending, Disney has revealed the team will be heading to its Hulu streaming service for a new series.

According to TMZ, to thank the E! for their work over the years, the Kardashians blessed them with expensive new timepieces.

‘Keeping Up’ finished shooting the final episode last Friday, and production sources tell TMZ … Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris surprised the crew of about 30 people with Rolex watches. Our sources say the Kardashians then busted out the Rollies, which as you can imagine, drew a lot more tears, excitement and thanks. We’re told the entire cost was just around $300,000 — about $10k per watch — so, sweet parting gifts!

After almost 13 years and a great working relationship, the team deserves it. Hopefully, the new show with Hulu has a great cast and the content stays on par with what viewers are used to.

Seems like the bag never stops for the Kardashian clan. Kim is gearing up to release her new hosiery line for her shapewear brand SKIMS this week. The reality TV mogul tweeted about the big news on Monday (Jan 11th).

“LAUNCHING JAN 14: @SKIM Hosiery,” wrote the 40-year-old star. We’re changing the game and launching gravity defying tights and hoisery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape.”

The new line will feature 4 colors and 4 different styles ranging from XXS to 4.

YOU can peep the new line at SKIMS.COM.