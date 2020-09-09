End Of An Era: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Coming To An End After 14 Years & 20 Seasons

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end.

Kim Kardashian West announced the news on her social media pages before the rest of the family shared statements, revealing that the long-running series will be over following the upcoming 20th season. This news comes after nearly 14 years on the air.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” KKW wrote in her caption underneath a promo photo from the first season of the show. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” Kim continued: “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The reality star revealed that the final season of the show is set to air in early 2021.

The next and final season of KUWTK is set to premiere September 17. While there’s no news on why the family finally decided to move on from the show, it’s safe to say Kourtney has never been happier.

E!, which has been home to the famed reality TV show, also released a statement about the family’s decision to finally live their lives off-camera:

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” the network’s statement reads. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

According to Variety “KUWTK” has been a “massive hit globally” for E! and the Kardashians have made a GREAT deal of money from the show too. In 2017, the superstar family inked a major deal for a three-year contract which extended through 2020 and was reportedly valued at nine figures.

As the family prepares to end their incredible 14-year-long run on E!, let’s remember how it all started.

In 2007, the show first aired and immediately catapulted the Kardashians to stardom. When the show first debuted, we saw Kris Jenner as the savvy businesswoman who was known to the public as the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson’s attorney, Robert Kardashian. Kim had already made headlines from her famed sex tape with Ray J and she was also Paris Hilton’s sidekick at the time too. Of course, we can’t forget Caitlyn Jenner who took viewers on the journey of her transition into becoming a transgendered woman. Eventually, she received her own spin-off show called “I Am Cait.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were just kids when the show first began but now both girls have become world-renowned figures in the fashion and beauty industry. We wish the family the best of luck and we can’t wait to see what the final season has in store.