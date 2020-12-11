Bossip Video

Just when fans thought the Kardashian family was transitioning away from television, the famous family signed a huge deal to move from their home on E! over to Hulu.

According to reports from Deadline, the Kardashians inked a multi-year deal with The Walt Disney Company, putting them on a path to create global content exclusively for Hulu.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian reportedly agreed to the deal along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As of now, it’s not clear what kind of programming the family is expected to bring to Hulu, but Deadline reports the streamer’s highlight reel included a teaser of a new Kardashian series, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.

As devoted fans of the family already know, this news comes just a few months after the Kardashians confirmed their long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would air its final episode in 2021.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watch us for all of these years — Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the family wrote in a statement following the announcement back in September. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The famous momager, Kris Jenner took to Twitter to announce the big news to fans.

“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021,” she wrote.

Khloe also tweeted about the family’s new business venture with a pink colored picture of the words “#HULU2021” in bold.

Wonder what the Kardashian’s have in store for us next?