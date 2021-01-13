Bossip Video

Lamar Odom is getting back into sports, but this time, in the boxing ring with a new deal that will have him fighting in June.

Ever since Youtubers stepped into the boxing space and made millions, the greed for non-traditional boxing entertainment has gone crazy. Of course, the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight may have been the first sign people wanted this type of entertainment, but both of those competitors came from fighting professions. In November, we saw Jake Paul knock out Nate Robinson and completely stole the show for the full event, which opened the door to a million possibilities.

Now, according to TMZ, Lamar Odom is the next basketball player turned boxer after securing a new deal to put him in the ring.

TMZ Sports has learned that the 41-year-old ex-NBA star has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing … and will step into the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The 6’10” Odom doesn’t currently have an opponent … but CB creator Damon Feldman tells us he’s working on a big-name celeb to duke it out with Lamar.

We hope this doesn’t end horribly for Lamar–he’s fought a great fight to get to where he is now and any injury or trauma from being in the ring isn’t worth it. It’ll be interesting to see who his opponent will be, but best of luck to him.

TMZ also noted that the two-time NBA champion is busting his butt in the gym in preparation for the big fight.

Odom spent 14 seasons in the NBA, most notably spending seven years with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former baller even won The Sixth Man of the Year award during his run with the team from 2010-11. Lamar gained additional celebrity status after marrying Khloe Kardashian, leading to their own reality series, Khloe & Lamar.

Recently, Odom went through a public breakup with his ex-fiance, fitness guru Sabrina Parr.