On Saturday night, Triller hosted a boxing event at the Staples Center that saw Roy Jones Jr finally get his wish of stepping in the ring with Iron Mike Tyson.

Before the event took place, many people in the know already predicted the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight would be the talk of the night. Nate is a 3x NBA champion and the narrative surrounding Jake is that he’s “just a YouTuber.” However, Jake is a mentee to Shane Mosley and has had 2 prior fights–and wins–before stepping in the ring with Nate. You can’t just pick up boxing out of nowhere and have success, you need at least a year to get the basics down and understand the sport. While we wanted to remain hopeful Nate still had a chance at this fight, the opening seconds saw Robsinson charge at Jake in his black Air Force 1’s and most of us knew things weren’t looking good.

Before we knew it, the former baller went down to the canvas for the first time, then a second, then, the match was over and Nate was face-down on the mat, not moving a muscle. Almost immediately, social media had the Nate Robinson pack in the air and boy was it SMOKING. The memes and jokes were top tier and the laughs are still giving us tears at this moment.

Take a look at some of the best reactions over the course of the next few pages.

Be ok Nate……come on man. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

White boys saying they on that Nate pack tonight I’m so angry — Joshua (@BrownBomber1k) November 29, 2020

That was no representation of the NBA Family lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

Lol 😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2020