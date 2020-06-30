The NBA Is Reportedly Planning On Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Sidelines During Upcoming Orlando Games

The “Black Lives Matter” slogan has been painted onto streets across the United States in cities like Los Angeles and Atlanta. This dedication started in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Muriel Bowser making a statement by granting permission for the mural to be done only two blocks north of the White House.

While there’s nothing negative about screaming “Black Lives Matter” from the mountain tops, a lot of people are quick to point out what the actual objective of this movement is, asking for local governments to do way more than just decorate the streets. Still, raising awareness is always a good thing, which is why the NBA will reportedly paint that same message on the court when the season resumes next month.

According to reports from ESPN, the NBA is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the inside of both sidelines on every court used at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. It’s not hard to imagine that this is probably being done in response to certain players and fans who think the season resuming is irresponsible, calling it a “distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a similar move, over the weekend, reports surfaced that the NBA are considering allowing players to replace the last name on the back of their jersey with a statement that addresses social justice issues. There’s still no word on whether or not that’s been set in stone, but hopefully, these ideas are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the NBA’s commitment to raising awareness.