Bossip Video

YFN Lucci is wanted for the felony murder of 28-year-old James Adams in the city of Atlanta as BOSSIP reported earlier this week.

Today, according to TMZ, the 911 call that led to the warrant for Lucci’s arrest has been released and we gotta say, it’s one of the most terrifying things we’ve ever heard. A woman can be heard begging and pleading with an emergency operator to send help for a man who is “still fighting for his life.” She goes on to tell the operator that a white SUV was speeding through the neighborhood with the deceased man hanging out the window when he was pushed onto the street and “left for dead.”

She remained on the line while telling the operator that she was witnessing him take his last breath.

We will warn you that this audio can be very triggering for some and you should take caution when listening to the call.

https://share.tmz.com/videos/2021-01-13-011321-yfn-lucci-911-4910690/

Apparently, the Atlanta PD homicide unit believes that Lucci was very involved in this murder as they are looking to charge him with multiple crimes including felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Early this morning, according to CNN, YFN Lucci born Rayshawn Bennett turned himself in and is currently sitting in Fulton County jail. Shortly after the Adams’ shooting, 32-year-old Kevin Wright was brought to a local fire station with a gunshot wound to the abdomen that police feel is related to this murder.

YFN Lucci released his latest project, “Wish Me Well 3” back in December, which served as the follow up to his breakout single “Everyday We Lit” in 2017.