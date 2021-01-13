Bossip Video

YFN Lucci is a wanted man in Atlanta after police issue an arrest warrant for an altercation that took place in December that led to one man’s death.

YFN Lucci released his latest project, “Wish Me Well 3” last December after leaving fans waiting for music for most of 2020. To celebrate the release, his label even gifted him the first Mercedez Benz Maybach truck in the United States. Seems like things were going great for Lucci and 2021 was going to be a great year in the Atlanta rapper’s career–However, now it seems his career and, more importantly, his freedom could be in jeopardy.

According to reports from TMZ, Lucci is wanted for murder in Atlanta.

Atlanta PD’s homicide unit tells us they’re looking to bring in 29-year-old Rayshawn Bennett — Lucci’s real name — on multiple charges … including felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The reason … he’s suspected of being involved in a shooting incident in southwest Atlanta last month, which left one man dead from a gunshot wound to the head and another man injured. Cops say the second victim was shot only minutes after the first.

To make things even worse, police claim they can’t find the rapper and need the public’s help finding him. They are offering an award of $5,000 for Lucci’s whereabouts. Hopefully, Lucci turns himself in safely.

The Atlanta native is known for his smash 2017 hit “Everyday We Lit” and last year the burgeoning rapper released his widely popular track “Wet. (She got That …).” A remixed version of the song appeared on his latest album “Wish Me Well 3” featuring the Queen of Da Souf Mulatto.