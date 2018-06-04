Ncredible Peen? Sexy Siblings “The Kelly Twins” Tattoo Nick Cannon’s Face On Their Bodies

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Kelly Twins Ink Nick Cannon’s Face

What’s going on in Hollyweird??? Nick Cannon seems to be securing, not one baddie but TWO in the name of Wild n’ Out. The identical Kelly twins, 24, are a super sexxxy sister duo steaming up the modeling industry, have both inked Nick’s image on their bodies!

Meet Brittany Kay’e and Brandi Sheri. Visible in the still shot of this video, Brittany has an arm tattoo on Nick Cannon’s face…

… meanwhile, Brandi tatted Nick’s whole upper body on her thigh. Can you see it?

My guy Tommy lost but Hilfiger it out 👌🏽♥️

A post shared by BOSSY. (@brandisheri) on

What in the world?? There’s no evidence that Nick is double serving them with his Ncredible peen…but here’s further evidence as to why he probably would like to… Hit the flip.

🇪🇷 Hair : @lavisharhair Install : @shayypatrese

A post shared by TheKellyTwins (@thekelly_twins) on

 

Caption this 💭 2 Piece : @mo.bella Code : twinning Hats : @blackbunnyus

A post shared by TheKellyTwins (@thekelly_twins) on

🍜.

A post shared by Brittany Kay'e 🎈 (@brittkayek) on

No makeup days in LA 🤷🏽‍♀️.

A post shared by Brittany Kay'e 🎈 (@brittkayek) on

    I know it’s Sunday but fck you wack nighas . amen. 🙂

    A post shared by BOSSY. (@brandisheri) on

    Just shut up and like the damn pic 😂

    A post shared by BOSSY. (@brandisheri) on

    💕

    A post shared by TheKellyTwins (@thekelly_twins) on

