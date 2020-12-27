Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is a proud papa again.

The media mogul and beauty queen Brittany Bell welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Powerful Queen Cannon on Christmas.

“The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! 👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas,” Brittany Bell wrote on Instagram.

Brittany also shared that her daughter’s’ delivery was an all-natural water birth and Nick was her “rock” throughout it all.

“All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥️”

Prior to their daughter’s birth, Nick and Brittan previously celebrated baby Powerful Queen’s impending birth with a Blessingway ceremony attended by friends and family and their 3-year-old son, Golden Cannon.

Nick is also dad to 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick and Brittany are presumably not together and just peacefully co-parenting. Cannon, 40, previously said that he does not believe not in marriage. Why? Well because he’s “not good at it.”

“I don’t believe in marriage anymore,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don’t like doing things that I am not good at.” “If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out — you would not do it again, would you?” he explained, adding, “I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?”

He also previously said on his radio show that he wants to “be fruitful and multiple” and questioned the idea of monogamy.

“Men don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like it’s not natural in their DNA,” said Nick. “It’s that hunting mentality, but it’s also like ‘yo if we suppose to be fruitful and multiply…. there’s not many creatures on earth that are monogamous.”

At least he’s honest.

Congrats to Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell!