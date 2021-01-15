Bossip Video

Azealia and her wild, wild life.

Amid news of Azealia Banks disturbing folks on social media by boiling the skull of her dead cat, reports have surfaced about the “bankruptcy sale” of her California home have surfaced.

Earlier this week, Banks, 29, showed herself digging up the remains of her three-months-passed cat, Lucifer, in a series of disturbing Instagram videos, which she has since deleted after complaints. After boiling the cat’s skull on camera, many speculated if Banks was planning to consume its remains but she clarified in a later post that she was performing “taxidermy.”

“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow. It’s called taxidermy. Plenty of hunters display their deer heads hanging off their walls darlings.”

But boiling her cat isn’t the most eventful thing happening to the star lately.

Banks has just moved to Miami after her home in Los Angeles had been sold in foreclosure recently. According to The NY Post, he modest 2,348-square-foot house in Woodland Hills, California, sold in a non-judicial foreclosure for $845,000 to an unknown buyer in November, according to the “bankruptcy sale” listing posted on Realtor.com, which describes the home as a “fixer-upper.”

Banks bought the home in March 2016 for $850,000, but didn’t appear to be happy since she listed the house only one month later, according to Realtor.com.

Last week, the “212” rapper released a new song called “Six Flags” alongside Slim Dollars and Lunice which you can listen to down below.

