Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is wishing one of her babies a Happy Birthday with some cute memories and a few videos fans have never seen before.

While her marriage to Kanye West may be pretty tumultuous at times, you can’t deny that the Kardashian-West clan have brought some seriously gorgeous children into the world. Friday, January 15, marks the 3rd birthday of their third child, Chicago West, which Kim used as an opportunity to show off her adorable little one to the whole world.

The SKIMS CEO took to Instagram to post about the occasion, sharing some never-before-seen pictures and video footage of her daughter. The videos, in particular, show off how sweet and soft-spoken the now-3-year-old is, something Kim touches on in her message to her baby girl.

“My Chi Chi princess 👑 today you are three!!!” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy ✨ I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago.”

Kim K took to Twitter to share even more pictures of her baby girl, uploading a few snaps from a recent day at the beach.

Happy 3rd Birthday, Chicago!

Celebrating Chicago’s birthday is good news amidst a saga of nasty rumors of divorce that have been swirling around about KimYe this week. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that things were “downright toxic” between the pair and that they have “kept their distance from one another in recent months” as details still develop as to whether Kim will cut ties with the Grammy award-winning producer.

“They went into the latter part of 2020 with the very best of intentions and wanted to find a way to get along when they spent time together,” the source added. “But it reached the point where the bickering turned to nasty blowups and confrontations, and since neither of them wanted the kids exposed to that type of hostility, they [stayed] apart.”

At least they’re doing what’s best for the kids!

Kim and Kanye were officially married back in 2014 and share four beautiful children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months.