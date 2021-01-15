Bossip Video

This week YFN Lucci’s life has been flipped upside down in the worst way possible. Earlier this week, news broke that Atlanta police issued a warrant for his arrest. Lucci was wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police even went as far as to offer a $5,000 reward for information.

Luckily, Lucci turned himself in without the need for more trouble from the police. The charges stem from a situation that occurred last December when Lucci was allegedly involved in gang activity that left one man shot and a supposed member of Lucci camps on the street with a gunshot to the head. The 911 call from that night is horrifying. Allegedly, Lucci was in the vehicle that pushed the man out and left him for dead. Lucci made his first court appearance alongside famed lawyer Drew Findling.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” his attorney Thomas Reynolds said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

“Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” said Drew Findling, another one of YFN Lucci’s attorneys. “We will continue our own investigation on his behalf.”

Lucci was rather quiet, as he should be, during his first court appearance–but you can catch a small clip from the court proceedings below.

