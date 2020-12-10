Bossip Video

YFN Lucci just received the first Mercedez Maybach Truck to hit the United States.

When it comes to luxury vehicles, rappers are always in competition to see who has it first. If enough rappers receive a new luxury ride before one rapper receives his, you can count on that order being canceled. When the new Corvette was released, within 24 hours, every rapper was rushing to proclaim they had received theirs first. It was the same story with the Lamborghini truck and Rolls Royce truck, but still, there is one truck left on the quest to be number 1 in luxury: The prestigious Maybach truck which, according to TMZ, has its first US owner, is YFN Lucci.

The Atlanta rapper’s the recipient of Mercedes’ first Maybach GLS whip thanks to his gracious boss, Girvan “Fly” Henry. We’re told Fly dropped $200k for the luxury whip. We’re told Fly — who is the CEO of Think It’s A Game Records — wanted to celebrate YFN’s release of his latest album … “Wish Me Well 3.” The album’s getting a lot of buzz already … especially for the hitmakers who collaborated, including Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Mulatto and Mozzy.

Being the first owner may seem like it’s not a big deal, but being the first person with the car in the city that is home to the most rappers who wanted it first is something to brag about. Now let’s see who customizes their car the best.

