Khadijah Haqq McCray is a new mommy again!

The actress recently shared that she and her NFL player husband Bobby McCray welcomed their baby girl.

Khadijah announced the exciting news with an IG photo of her and Bobby’s hands, along with the hands of all of their children including the tiny hand of their daughter.

“We love you baby girl, you complete our family!” Khadijah captioned the post. “When 5 becomes 6.”

The happy couple has a son, Christian, 10, daughter Celine, 6, and Bobby III from Bobby Sr.’s previous relationship. So far the happily married mom hasn’t confirmed her daughter’s full name but called her “baby Kapri” during her baby shower.

Khadijah got congratulatory messages from her good girlfriends Cassie and Christina Milian who are both currently expecting babies of their own.

“Yes sis!!!! She’s here!!! Congratulations! Love you guys so much!!! 💗💗💗💗” wrote Cassie. “Now that is awesome. Congratulations!!” added Christina Milian.

This is the second recent pregnancy in the Haqq family.

Khadijah’s baby news comes after her twin sister Malika welcomed her son, Ace Flores, with rapper O.T. Genasis in March 2020.

Proud Auntie Khadijah previously told PEOPLE that she was excited to teach her sister the ropes of motherhood.

“I didn’t realize until she got pregnant how long I’ve waited to share this with her,” said Khadijah. “She’s been helping me raise my kids, and that’s been really great. I can’t wait to have her kid over at our house, be in the bath, and playing with me and my husband. I really look forward to that. Everything we do in our lives is shared.”

The twins are currently prepping for the television release of their “Side by Side” reality show that’s moving from a web series to the small screen. Side By Side” premieres TONIGHT Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. on Aspire TV.