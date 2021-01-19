After spending nearly a year together, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly broken up.
Following speculation that their relationship was on the rocks after not spending the holidays together, news broke that they had, indeed, called it quits.
“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told PEOPLE over the weekend. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”
Another source close to the former couple went on to say, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”
Affleck and de Armas had been romantically linked since March 2020, when they were spotted on a trip to her native Cuba. After that, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles and quarantining together.
Fans began to look forward to their paparazzi photos throughout the pandemic when they would walk their dog and go out for coffee in Los Angeles. The Knives Out actress made their relationship on Instagram official back in April when she shared photos of them celebrating her 32nd birthday.
On Monday night, after news of their split went public, photos outside of Ben Affleck’s house showed a life-sized cardboard cutout of his now ex-girlfriend being thrown out, which is….both hilarious and sad.
