A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is being sued after allegedly clogging the toilets and causing some major sewage problems at a mansion in New Jersey.

The rapper is being sued for allegedly causing more than $250,000 in damage to a rental mansion in New Jersey, which includes clogging its toilets so badly, sewage seeped through the floors. He is being accused of causing some serious damage to a $3.3 million home owned by Dr. Lawrence Guarino and his wife in Mahwah while renting it for $10,000 a month in 2017.

According to reports from NorthJersey.com, A Boogie left behind “bathroom toilets clogged and overrun by sewerage material which penetrated through the floors and damaging ceilings below.’ The lawsuit was filed in Hackensack Superior Court last week.

The court papers go on to allege that destruction to the mansion also included “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced damages, stains and tears throughout,’’ “entry doors to be left open with evidence of extensive water damage,’’ “walls and trim damaged” and “damage to the landscape,” while “two vehicles … [were] abandoned on the property.”

The owners of the mansion are seeking $263,592 in compensation.

As for the Bronx-born rapper, he was arrested back in December after cops found an arsenal of weapons along with weed and drug paraphernalia in his Demarest, New Jersey home.

Rumors suggest the raid was in response to an incident at a nightclub, where A Boogie was celebrating his birthday, leaving one person injured. The search also turned up four handguns, hollow-point bullets, and various high-capacity magazines, as well as drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.