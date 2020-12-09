A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested on gun and drug charges in New Jersey after a raid on his property.
For the past two weeks, the federal government has been doing a sweep in the hip-hop community, arresting multiple rappers for alleged crimes committed over the past few years.
We’ve seen G Herbo get arrested for an alleged fraud scheme involving tropical villas and luxury pets. New York rapper Casanova turned himself in after being named in a federal indictment with 18 other men as part of a takedown of the Gorilla Nation. Both men have proclaimed their innocence and of course, are innocent until proven guilty.
Now, according To Page Six, A Boogie With A Hoodie is the latest to be taken down by authorities.
Law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at the 25-year-old artist’s home in Demarest on Monday. Officials didn’t say what their investigation was in connection to. The search turned up four handguns, hollow-point bullets, and various high-capacity magazines, as well as weed and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.
A personal security guard at the home, 33-year-old Quashaun Hagler, was also charged with illegal weapons possession, NorthJersey.com reported. And A Boogie’s manager, Samblou Camara, was slapped with drug charges after cops searched his home in Bergenfield and found marijuana, prosecutors said. The arrests came a day after a shooting broke out across the street from a Teaneck nightclub where the rapper was celebrating his 25th birthday.
Rumors suggest the raid is in response to an incident at a nightclub, where A Boogie was celebrating his birthday, leaving one person injured. You can gather more info about that night in the video below.
