Bossip Video

One of the rioters who stormed the Capitol threatened to shoot his children if they turned him in, according to the FBI.

We are almost two weeks removed from the insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol earlier this month. Since the failed coup attempt, the FBI has been locking up as many people as they can and enjoying the MAGA tears while doing so. Now that the heat is on the rioters, they are trying to cover their tracks and lay low. This isn’t going to work, but some of them are going as far as threatening family members with harm if they turn them in. According to TMZ, one rioter threatened to even shoot his own children if they snitched on him.

According to his wife, Guy Reffitt told his son and daughter, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot” … and it’s all spelled out in an affidavit signed by FBI special agent Thomas Ryan. Reffitt’s alleged threats didn’t stop there, according to the feds … he told his daughter he would “put a bullet” through her phone if she told friends her dad was at the Capitol.

To make matters worse, while he was worried about being ratted out, pictures of him at the Capitol show him with a go-pro camera on his head recording his illegal actions. His wife even provided information that he was a member of a right-wing militia group. Safe to say he snitched him on himself by even going.