Can you blame her?

Wendy Williams couldn’t help but keep things all the way funky about her feelings for ex Kevin Hunter’s daughter, his baby with alleged former mistress Sharina Hudson. She’s just simply someone Wendy said she had no interest in ever meeting.

The controversial talk show host made an appearance to promote her upcoming biopic powered by Lifetime, chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Pate when she was asked if she’d ever be interested in meeting the love child Kevin Hunter conceived while they were still married.

“The baby? What, why would I want to meet her? I don’t know her. And I don’t want to meet her.”

Wendy’s answer was 100% raw. She did add that maybe the baby would want to know some things about her, since she was the woman her dad was with when she was born.

“She’ll want to meet me first though. ‘Do you know where your father was the night your mother gave birth? He was with that lady on TV, Miss Wendy.’ Because he was with me.”

Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 from Hunter, citing “irreconcilable differences” following revelations that Hunter had carried on a decade-long affair with Hudson that resulted in the birth of their daughter in 2019. Wendy and Kevin have one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 20.

Wendy is expected to share details of the affair and the genesis of her marital issues with her ex in her upcoming biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie with Lifetime. The film premieres on January 30th, 2020.

As we exclusively reported Wendy and Kevin’s divorce was finalized in January of 2020.