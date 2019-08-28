WELP: Wendy Williams Acknowledges Kevin Hunter’s Daughter, Says THIS About 50 Cent’s ‘Tycoon’ Turn Up Fiasco

How YOU divorcin’???

Wendy Williams Confirms Kevin Hunter’s Daughter, Talks 50 Cent Beef

Wendy Williams is confirming what’s been speculated for months, her husband really DID father a child outside of their marriage. The talk show host sat down with The New York Times Magazine and dished on her personal life. At one point things got especially interesting after she confirmed the rumors that her estranged husband welcomed a daughter with another woman.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,” Williams, 55, told the magazine. “An indiscretion that I will not deal with. … I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.” When pressed for details about what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Mind you Wendy’s acknowledged that Kevin has a “family” but this is the first time she’s flat out admitted that he has a daughter.

Not only did Wendy speak on Kevin’s child outside their marriage she also recapped her time living in a sober house. According to the Hot Topics Queen, the move was calculated and HAD to happen for her own sanity.

“My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce. I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”

She also told The New York Times Magazine that she won’t bad-mouth Hunter publicly but later added that he’s her “first love” who gets cussed out in the privacy of Wendy’s mirror.

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Hunter Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say. People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t.” […] “I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

It’s nice to see that Wendy’s opening up about her own gossip considering she mercilessly meddles in other people’s business, for her career of course.

