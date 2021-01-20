Bossip Video

Pharrell is doing his part to make sure today’s youth loves music just as much as he did before making it in the industry.

The producer extraordinaire is teaming up with Amazon and Georgia Tech to teach coding to students.

On Tuesday, his education equity nonprofit, YELLOW, announced that it would be creating an educational collaboration with Georgia Tech called “Your Voice is Power.” This initiative will teach middle and high school students how to share their positions on equity through coding.

“Teaching kids future-ready skills like coding, especially those for whom opportunities haven’t been equally distributed, is how we prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “That’s why @YELLOWORG has launched “Your Voice is Power” alongside @Amazon and @GeorgiaTech.” He continued, “We encourage all middle and high school students and teachers in the US and Canada to examine racial equity while remixing my song “Entrepreneur” using computer code.”

“This collaboration between YELLOW, Amazon, and Georgia Tech is a celebration of Black creators and change-makers,” Pharrell explained. “YELLOW at its core believes that education is a pathway to success. Teaching kids future-ready skills like coding, especially those kids for whom opportunities like this have not been equally distributed, is how we prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs.”