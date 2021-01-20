Bossip Video

Better days are to come for Asian Doll.

There’s a certain amount of healing Asian Doll feels she’s gone through and she’s ready to move forward she revealed in tweets today. The rapper, who has been grieving the loss of who she describes as her soulmate, rapper King Von, shared where she is mentally with fans months after tragically losing him. The Chicago rapper was involved in a shootout that took his life back in November of last year in downtown Atlanta.

The 24-year-old tweeted:

I’m at my final stage of grief I’m so ready for my new life.

Asian has been publicly grieving the death of King Von, who she called her “first real boyfriend” as she appeared on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show earlier this month. Asian Doll discussed her grieving process with Henson and explained she had just gotten into a fight with him days before he was killed.

“I want to say like six days before he passed away, we had broken up and I was real hard on him. I was not trying to see him. I did not want to see him at all.”

Asian went through denial as well as heartbreak she said before, her world came “crashing down” when she found out through a phone call that Von was pronounced dead.

“Yeah, especially I would never think that… nah, it’s impossible for Von to ever…go out how he did. I just never would think like ever…”

King Von was killed in a deadly altercation outside of an Atlanta nightclub on November 6th, 2020. Von was one of six people injured in the shooting and one of three who died. He was only 26-years-old.