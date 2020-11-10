Bossip Video

Rapper Asian Doll claims she’s been speaking to late rapper King Von in the afterlife after he was gunned down in Atlanta last week and it’s causing friction between her and the man who managed his career before he passed.

The grieving young star who dated King Von for over a year before splitting up a few weeks ago took to Twitter to share Von’s “last words” after he was shot and killed.

“Von last words was ‘y’all let them n***as get up on me…. stop crying y’all let them get me'”.

Following up, Asian Doll tweeted her frustration with the people who were apparently there with Von, who were also shot and shot at, feeling hurt by them allegedly not protecting him.

“Y’all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would’ve hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN AGAIN & AGAIN shit crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn’t deserved he’s okay tho.”

Chicago rapper King Von was involved in a shootout that took his life last Thursday night, on Trinity Ave in downtown Atlanta. Von was one of six people injured in the shooting and one of three who died.

Asian Doll’s claims on knowing King Von’s final words were immediately refuted by his manager, who is recovering from his own injuries after the shooting and he said, Von actually said to tell Lil Durk and his fans that he loves them in his final breath. Jameson Francois, pushed back at Asian Doll’s claims, calling them “goofy shit”.

“”Let one more person from the outside that’s close to Von keep on with all this goofy shit. I promise I’ma expose all that goofy shit, ’cause I was there n got shot behind this. Y’all stop blaming people y’all don’t even know what happen or who was involved. Y’all see one camera angle and think y’all figured it out. That goes for [ex]-girlfriend, family, or whoever,” Francois wrote on his IG story.

Now in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Francois is doubling down against Asian Doll’s comments. He says he means no disrespect but she was not there when he and others involved in the incident were being shot at. He feels like her comments were out of pocket. Francois resorted to reading Asian Doll’s text where she admitted she was speaking to a psychic about Von’s final moments.

“‘Oh, I talked to Von on a spiritual level with a spirit reader and he’s letting shit be known. He’s talking fasho and… he feel y’all shouldn’t have let ’em get him. Facts.’ So, you talkin’ to the dead now, Asian Doll? So, Von, in the afterlife, is telling Asian Doll these ‘facts,’ guys,” he said.

The young man then further explained the scary incident when King Von was killed and he was shot, and why it looked like he “wasn’t protecting” him.

“Those shots that was fired from the individuals that shot Von and myself was the only shots fired from those individuals. Every other shot was coming from authorities. They started shooting everywhere,” he explained. “So, when you see everybody taking cover, they wasn’t taking cover away from the shooter from Von. They was takin’ cover because they didn’t know where the shots was going from.”

So sad! Hopefully, they all heal and grieve in peace.