Bossip Video

Howard University alumni are SURELY smiling after BIG news was announced about members of their marching band.

NewsOne reports that on Inauguration Day members of the Howard University Showtime Marching Band drumline will escort President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after they’re sworn into office.

The news is of course especially sweet because Kamala Harris is a proud Howard University graduate and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. while matriculating through the institution.

The drumline’s inclusion was announced Monday morning alongside news that the drumline from Delaware University, Presiden-elect Biden’s alma mater, will also lead the duo. The groups will be part of the virtual “Parade Across America.”

The “Parade Across America” will be hosted by “Scandal” star/actor and producer Tony Goldwyn and performers include Andra Day, DJ Cassidy’s popular “Pass The Mic” series with appearances by Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, and more.

More on “Parade Across America” via The Presidential Inaugural Committee:

Jon Stewart New Radicals, who will reunite for the first time in 22 years DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, featuring Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, The Washington Chorus, The Triumph Baptist Church Choir, and everyday Americans Andra Day, featuring inspirational figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders, also known as The Skate Kid Olympic athletes, including Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix, and Katie Ledecky Viral sensation and feel-good skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace The parade will include the United States Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. It will also feature a Dance Across America, led by director and choreographer Kenny Ortega. The segment will include 275 participants in 30 states and two territories. Additionally, the Ryan Martin Foundation, a wheelchair basketball program, will join the parade. The event will be livestreamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on January 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.

Prior to the inauguration parade, you can enjoy even more HBCU representation when The FAMU Marching “100”, Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band, South Carolina State University’s Marching 101, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South, and more HBCU bands perform TONIGHT during the “We Are One event” airing from 7:00-8:30 PM CST.

There will be a live-stream of the event starting at 7 p.m. It can be viewed at bideninaugural.org/watch and also on Urban One.