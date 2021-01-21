Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion responds to rumors she dropped charges against Tory Lanez and begs to be left alone when it comes to drama.

Last summer, Megan The Stallion revealed she was shot by Tory Lanez after a night out in Los Angeles swimming with Kylie Jenner. Since then, official details haven’t been revealed but eventually, the entire truth will come out when Tory has his day in court.

What we do know is Megan was, in fact, shot as she shared the injuries with us on social media. Tory has maintained his innocence and returned back to the limelight releases new music, even revealing he misses Meg in his lyrics. Since Megan revealed her wounds on Instagram, she’s admitted she wants to protect her peace and move on to the healing phase. Thanks to social media, that’s proven to be a hard task because every so often, fans debate any small bit of information into oblivion–regardless if it’s true or false.

Today, blogs circulated false information that Megan had dropped the charges against Tory, which set social media on fire. The city decided to press charges, so Megan can’t drop the charges even if she wanted to. The entire thing frustrated Meg to the point of responding.

Megan made sure to point out that she didn’t bring this up, but if she wanted to, she can talk about being shot as much as she wants. Which is correct. Hopefully in the trial next month, she can finally put this behind her.