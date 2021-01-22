Bossip Video

Dammit, man…

Hank Aaron is a titan, an icon, a legend, and a hero.

This morning, according to CBS46, Henry Aaron passed away at age 86. The hall-of-fame home run king leaves behind a legacy that is as rich as anyone ever in any professional sport. He’s Michael Jordan. He is Muhammad Ali. He is Serena Williams. He is a GOAT. At age 20 he played his very first Major League Baseball game after a short stint in the Negro leagues. He spent the next 23 years with the Milwaukee-turned-Atlanta Braves making history.

In 1974, Hammerin’ Hank broke the glass ceiling that likely made many a white man cry, curse, and KKKomplain. During a Braves home game at Fulton County Stadium, Aaron launched the home run that broke Babe Ruth’s caucasian-ly cherished record of 714 career dingers. He would go on to notch 755 home runs that would only be eclipsed by Barry Bonds with 762.

The aforementioned Muhammad Ali once said that Aaron was, “The only man I idolize more than myself.”

We Stan.

At this time Aaron still leads the MLB all-time in runs batted in and total bases with 2,297 and 6,856, respectively. In his latter years, Aaron served as the Senior Vice President of the Atlanta Braves franchise. More recently, he had been advocating for African Americans go to get vaccinated from COVID-19. He told the AP:

Getting vaccinated “makes me feel wonderful,” Aaron told The Associated Press. “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”

At the time of his passing, Mr. Aaron was in good health as far as we know. Rest in peace to this king and prayers up for his family and loved ones.