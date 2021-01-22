Bossip Video

Poor thang.

T.I.’s 19-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris seems like she’s super conscious of how she portrays herself online, and not because of respectability politics but, it’s the asinine comments that do it for her! Ever since the young lady made headlines last year over her dad saying he ‘checks’ her hymen, Deyjah has been a bit weary of public opinion.

The entire ordeal became a trending topic for days, with people arguing over her choices and body, literally. That’s why she shared she prefers to not do any twerking challenges.

In a Q&A for fans for instagram, Deyjah explained why Erica Banks’ “Bussit Challenge” is not on her list of things to do.

“I was telling my mom I was gonna do it but (without the twerking and all that) and she was like yeah that’ll be super cute…BUT I already know what some of the comments are already gonna say. (Don’t we all.) I just don’t have time to keep explaining myself or saying the same thing over and over and over again…so I’ll just sit this challenge out. Y’all are definitely killing it though.

It’s a fun challenge, but Deyjah knows it’s sexual sugesstive and folks are ignorant.

Previously, Deyjah checked a fan for asking her an invasive question about her virginity and she sounded fed TF up.