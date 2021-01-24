Bossip Video

Survey says; stepdad approves!

Steve Harvey is openly speaking out on his socialite stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s hot new relationship.

The “Family Feud” host recently spoke on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” about the highly coveted cutie dating Michael B. Jordan. According to Steve, MBJ is on his good side; for now and the host joked that he’s far from impressed with Michael’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title.

“I like this one,” said Harvey. “I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'” “Like right now? Nice guy,” the Family Feud host continued. “But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your a**! Cause you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”

Steve also told his “Steve Harvey Morning Show” cohosts that he doesn’t meddle in his adult children’s love lives.

“I always stay back. Once they become adults they can go and do whatever it is they want to,” he said. “It ain’t got nothing to do with your well-wishes, your thoughts, your hopes for them, or nothing else. Do not beat yourself up as a parent when your child does something counter to what you feel is right for them. Because they have to live their life and learn. And they will learn.”

Hmmm, out of all of Lori’s previous boos this is the one Steve has chosen to speak on. That’s gotta be a good sign, right?

As previously reported MBJ and Lori have reportedly been dating since November and “spent all the major holidays together.”

What do YOU think about Steve Harvey approving of Lori Harvey dating Michael B Jordan?