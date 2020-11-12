Bossip Video

As we head into 2021 with uncertainty companies are trying their best to move forward with business as usual. The NFL is still planning to hold Super Bowl LV as scheduled. Even with COVID-19 causing mayhem each week in the organization the NFL still feels confident the event will happen. The event is scheduled to take place Feburary 7th of next year in Tampa Bay, Flordia. Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation will handle the half-time festivities once again and thus far we have no clue who’s performing. According to the LA Times, the important question of who is performing has finally been answered.

The Weeknd has been chosen to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show in February, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry, to name just a few. The “Can’t Feel My Face” performer, real name Abel Tesfaye, added in a statement: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd is still riding the wave of his latest album After Hours and his half-time show will be sure to feature a ton of surprise guests. Now the only question is who will be playing in the big game?