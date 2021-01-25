Bossip Video

Divorce, where?! It’s time to party…

Kenya Moore recently blew out 50 candles on her birthday cake while (once again) jetting off for a vacay. The Bravo-lebrity shared snaps on Instagram of herself, her entourage and daughter Brooklyn Daly being whisked away by a private plane for a trip to an undisclosed location.

“Happy birthday to me,” she later posted in her Insta-Story while surrounded by balloons amid a poolside view. She was also seen out on the ocean with her good friend Brandon DeShay with her baby girl, Brooklyn in tow.

Kenya’s 50th birthday came just hours after her estranged husband Marc Daly confirmed to MadameNoire that they were moving forward with divorce proceedings. The message was not a joint statement, but a singular message from Marc that included plans to continue to be a “positive change agent” and plans to have his restaurant used as a “community hub.”

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” read the statement. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

What an interestingly timed message, Marc.

Still, Kenya seemed unbothered by Marc’s statement and not only partied with friends for her birthday but kicked it with Andy Cohen and some fellow housewives. Watch What Happens Live had a “Legends Ball” for Kenya attended by Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, and Kenya’s new buddy LaToya Ali.

She also addressed the housewives’ comments that it was shady of her and LaToya to take a private plane to Charleston, South Carolina while they (sweatily) rode in a Sprinter.

“Kenya, did you feel at all bad hopping on that PJ with the baby when the other ladies weren’t bringing their kids and were getting driven?” Andy Cohen asked the Atlanta Housewife according to Bravo TV. “Well, no to the fact that they were being driven because we had to go down there before everyone else,” Kenya said in response. “But I don’t feel bad about the ladies not being able to bring their children because I always brought my child on every single trip since I had Brooklyn. So, to me, that’s just a fact that I always bring her.”

Feel bad??? Who said dat?!

See more from Kenya Moore’s Legends Ball below.

Happy Birthday, Kenya Moore!