A UCLA gymnast is going viral for a second time for a high-energy, highly-innovative floor routine.

Nia Dennis, a senior at UCLA, flipped, stepped, and hit 8-counts to Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Tupac, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion. Her super fun and now super-viral routine earned her a score of 9.95/10.

The routine also garnered praise from the like of Simone Biles who tweeted “do the damn thing girl; this was so fun to watch! keep killing it!” and Missy who told Nia her routine was “snapping.”

The stellar athlete has since told The Los Angeles Daily News that her routine was not only celebrating Black excellence but also L.A. She also noted that the stepping in her routine was in tribute to her father who’s in a Greek fraternity.

“This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman,” said Nia, “and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture. I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality and of course I had to shout out LA because we out here, UCLA.”

Last year Nia went viral for an all-Beyoncé floor routine that included hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Ego” and garnered the attention of Gabrielle Union and Alicia Keys.

UCLA gymnasts are known for being show stoppers. In 2019 Katelyn Ohashi burned Twitter to ashes with a routine to The Jackson 5, Earth Wind & Fire, Janet Jackson and more.

The six-time All-American and four-time member of USA Gymnastics’ Junior National Team earned a perfect 10 for the routine that was watched on YouTube over 140 million times.

These girls are superstars!

What do YOU think about these UCLA gymnasts burning up the mat with their viral routines?