In season 5 of “Queen Sugar”, the Bordelons are just like all of us; struggling through the hardships of the pandemic and following the Black Lives Matter protests.

A trailer for the forthcoming season has been released and in it, we see how Ava DuVernay completely revamped the season to address the very real issues our country is facing through the lens of this complicated farming family.

Initially, the Bordelons’ stories were supposed to take a different turn but a press release says Ava “reconceived the character arcs and storylines, writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance to tackle head-on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country, and the lead-up to elections to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color.”

Viewers will embark on a journey of joy and pain this season, pain that, unfortunately, seems to be seeping into the Bordelons’ personal lives.

In the trailer, Darla begrudgingly tells Ralph Angel that she’s been laid off presumably due to the pandemic, and Aunt Vi’s diner is forced to close. Later in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Ralph Angel sits his son Blue down to school him on what to do when he’s inevitably stopped by police. “Why?” asks Blue. “Because you’re Black,” says Ralph Angel.

Possibly having the most tumultuous time this season however will be Nova who finally meets her longtime lover Calvin’s family. Amid the surefire strains of being a Black woman meeting her clandestine lover’s very non-Black, very southern people, Nova is confronted with a question; “How’s it feel to be the other woman?”

The trailer has tons of tears and turmoil and season 5 looks to be the most realistic season yet. Additionally, once again this season continues Ava’s initiative since the series’ inception to hire an all-female directing team, 32 of whom made their television directorial debut on the series.

#QUEENSUGAR Season 5, starts Tuesday, February 16!

Watch the “Queen Sugar” trailer below.