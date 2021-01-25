Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather takes Conor McGregor’s TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as a chance to remind Conor he stole his style, is a ‘Con Artist,’ and will be remembered as ‘McLoser’.

One of the biggest stars in combat–if not the biggest–is Conor McGregor, who is without a doubt the UFC’s number one cash cow. Nobody in the business sells more pay-per-views, tickets, or merchandise like McGregor.

In the past few years, he has amassed a mountain of wealth from his business deals and his fight with Floyd Mayweather that has kept him busy. His first return after his boxing match resulted in a loss to Khabib, before he fought again last year and won against Cowboy. Unforutnately, this past weekend, he took another loss, which also resulted in his first TKO. With that outcome brought the typical takes that he’s washed up or doesn’t love the game anymore. That’s for someone else to decide–but Floyd Mayweather took the time to chime in on Conor as a person and kick him while he was down.

Floyd took to social media to remind the world Conor stole his entire brand and brought it to the UFC and got rich while getting praise. When Floyd did the same thing, he was trashed and talked down upon and even experienced racism. Mayweather even pointed out he never lostm so not only is Conor a ‘ConArtist,’ but he’s also a ‘McLoser’. You can read Floyd’s complete blasting of Conor below.