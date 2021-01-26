Legends never die

Today marks the first Anniversary of Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death that shattered the hearts of millions who continue to struggle with the beloved father/husband/sports icon leaving us way too soon.

Very few athletes have touched fans (and haters) like the legendary Laker whose immeasurable impact on and off the court will inspire generations for years to come.

Survived by his devoted wife Vanessa Bryant and beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capril, Kobe’s golden legacy lives on through heartfelt tributes that haven’t stopped since his untimely passing a year ago.

A few months ago, LeBron’s Championship Lakers received their rings that paid tribute to the Black Mamba during an emotional ceremony at the Staples Center.

The glitzy ring (with 804 stones, 15.50 carats of yellow and white diamonds and .95 carats of Laker purple amethyst stones) features a black mamba snake behind each player’s jersey number on the ring and both of his retired jerseys under the removable top of the ring.

In true Laker fashion, the ring ranks as the heaviest ever and the most expensive thus far.

Through it all, grieving mother and wife Vanessa Bryant (who also lost talented daughter Gianna) has treated Kobe’s legacy with the utmost care while allowing us into their unbreakable union.

Earlier this month, she shared a throwback video of Kobe describing his definition of love and the power it has when it comes to getting through tough situations in life.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Bryant said in the clip. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too. “So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love,” he continued.

How are you remembering Kobe today?