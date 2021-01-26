Bossip Video

Dr. Dre had a rough 2020, and unfortunately for the legendary producer, it doesn’t look like the headlines in 2021 are treating him any better.

In the midst of going through a tumultuous divorce and recovering from a brain aneurysm, Dre’s dad has entered the chat to let fans know about their lack of a relationship.

For whatever reason, his father, Theodore Young, decided to give a tell-all interview to Page Six.

In the interview, titled, “Inside The World of Dr. Dre,” the mogul’s dad claims that he and his son have virtually no relationship.

“I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” the 73-year-old said, attributing Dre’s success–at least partly–for their strained relationship. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”

Theodore does admit that he and Dre’s mother, Verna, split shortly after Dre was born, so they didn’t have much of a relationship before he was famous, either. Verna has also gone on record accusing Young of abuse, and while he denied that, he confesses that they weren’t a great example of love when Dr. Dre was growing up. “His grandmother raised him,” Young admitted.

One of Dre’s daughter’s LaTanya Young also made some shocking claims later in the article. The 37-year-old revealed to Page Six that “she hadn’t seen her dad in 17 years” and that he’s “never met her four kids.” Latanya confessed that even as a child, she would often have to go through Dre’s team to reach her father.

Dr. Dre’s divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is still ongoing, as are the stories coming out about him from all angles during the case.

Man.. this is a lot.. especially amidst Dre’s recent health scare. Why do you think this is all coming out now?