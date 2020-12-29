The ongoing divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, just continues to get messier and messier.
According to reports from TMZ, the producer is warning Young that the party is about to be over when it comes to money, saying he’s giving her way more now than she’ll get once the divorce is final.
Throughout these proceedings, Dre claims he has been footing the bill for all of his estranged wife’s expenses, spending $293,306 a month while the divorce makes its way through the courts. The California native is hanging his hat on a prenup that says all of their property is separate, though she is entitled to spousal support if they divorce. While one of Nicole’s earliest claims states that Dre tore up the prenup shortly after their 1996 marriage, he continues to deny that.
According to sources connected to Dr. Dre, the court-approved schedule establishing the factors in computing spousal support entitles Nicole to somewhere between $138,622 and $81,002 a month–much less than the $2 million in temporary spousal support she filed legal documents for earlier this year. As one source told TMZ, “Once this case is resolved and Dre discontinues his current practice of paying for all of her expenses, Nicole is going to have to learn to tighten that belt.”The outlet goes on to say that Dre has now filed a police report, claiming Nicole embezzled a total of $385,029 from one of his companies. They go on to claim that when Nicole was asked about it during her deposition, she pled the 5th–even though her lawyers have previously stated that she was entitled to the money.
