Bossip Video

Tyrese is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve…

The actor and musician and wife Samantha Lee Gibson announced their plan to divorce at the end of 2020 but immediately after posting about the split, Tyrese posted messages proclaiming that the Black family is under attack. He also posted a song “Better Days” dedicated to his wife the very same day. So from the start, it seemed that Tyrese might be reluctant about his divorce. Later posts included messages like “Grown, bored, single and ain’t quite found the joy in being single yet…” which only further reinforced the idea that Gibson is less than thrilled to be ending his marriage. This week though, Tyrese spoke out in a way that has riled up public opinion about him — and not in a positive way.

You see, Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Franklin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this week and Tammy posted about their anniversary dinner on her Instagram.

Don’t you know Tyrese creeped up in the comments to say, “Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic…..” And that’s where the appropriateness of his commentary ended! Gibson’s message continued, “Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ].”

LOL oh he thinks… What do y’all think? Cuz we don’t know about you but public embarrassment doesn’t exactly seem like a great tactic for winning back ones wife. Just sayin’!

Twitter had some thoughts as well. Check out some of the responses below: