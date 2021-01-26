Bossip Video

Goin’ out with a bang.

35 is WAY too young to die but we can’t imagine a more satisfying way to transition to the upper room than a nu-…climax.

According to Daily Star, a man named Charles Majawa from Phalombe, Malawi fell unconscious and later died after a romp in the sack with a local sex worker. The Migowi Health Centre’s coroner examined the body and deduced that Mr. Majawa died during intercourse.

A postmortem listed the cause of death as being due to “excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture.”

Police later told officials that the woman involved would not be held liable for Majawa’s death and no charges would be filed. However, some filks are now wondering what exactly it was that the woman was doing that resulted in his demise.

We’re not sure if we want to know….

Word is that this untimely, tragic, and unusual death has been the running joke on Malawi’s social media platforms. A local newspaper described Majawa’s death as, “(death) of too much sexual excitement and sweetness.” Thus, memes have been flying around the internet of packages of sugar with “take at your own risk” labels in addition to photos of cars packed with male passengers saying, “on their way to Phalombe.”

We don’t know what kind of sense of humor the Majawa family has but we’re pretty sure that they grieve their loss and the jokes probably don’t help.

Rest in peace.