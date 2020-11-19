Bossip Video

Tiny Harris has been an open book so far in interview clips being shared between her and Vlad TV. In the latest installment of their intimate conversation together, the subject was about the ups and downs of displaying her marriage with T.I. on reality television. Did it put a strain on their relationship?

Around 2016, the couple almost didn’t make it. Tiny filed for divorce from her ATL hubby which was explosive news. The couple was at the height of popularity with their hit reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle but in hindsight, she revealed it’s probably something that made them even stronger.

It was pretty stressful because I was going through what I’m going through within myself, but once I filed everything becomes public record. You file, you want to deal with things privately but at the same time there’s no way to be private when you’re dealing with a celebrity couple. It just put…a lot more strain on what I had going on. It when on for a while and I think it just made us see, “are we really ready to go that far?” It made us see what we had within each other, if it was really worth it. It brought us back.

The Harris’ seem to be in a much better space in their relationship than they were a few years ago. Earlier this year, they appeared together on Red Table Talk and T.I. also shared what it felt like to be back after divorce papers were filed. The former Xscape singer and Tip started dating back in 2001 and officially got hitched in July of 2010. The married couple has experienced a few ups and downs along the way.

They also share three children together –King Harris (born August 25, 2004), Major Philant Harris (born May 16, 2008), and a daughter, Heiress Diana Harris (born March 2016).

The stars have children from previous relationships as well including Tip’s kids: Deyjah, Domani, and Messiah Harris and Tiny’s eldest daughter Zonnique Pullins who’s expecting her first child with rapper, Bandhunta Izzy.

Just yesterday Tiny shared a heartbreaking story from her VLAD TV interview about losing her unborn daughter Leyah in 2007. The mom of six suffered complications after the sac holding the baby split into two causing the baby to encounter an array of complications. Harris revealed in an interview with Essence that T.I. was right by her side throughout the tragic experience.

After going through so many trials and tribulations together you got to give it up to Tiny and T.I. for holding each other day all these years.

Good for them for staying together and keeping their family strong!