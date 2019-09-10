Better Than Us: Alexis Skyy’s Friend Sabrina Peterson Addresses Gun-Toting Maserati Jackers, “Use My Car As Your Blessing”

Sabrina Peterson Addresses Armed Maserati Robbers

Yesterday we reported that Alexis Skyy and her friend Sabrina Peterson narrowly escaped danger after being robbed at gunpoint while visiting an Atlanta gas station. The Maserati the ladies were in was stolen during the stick-up. Now we know that the $100,000 valued vehicle actually belonged to Sabrina Peterson.

Peterson and Skyy sat with local news reporter Francesca Amiker to talk about the scary incident. Poignantly, Sabrina had a strong message to send to her assaulters.

Enjoy it. Have a great time in it. And…I’m praying for you and I’m praying for your family. I’m praying for you just to find a different way. I pray for resources for you. I pray that if you do sell the car you have enough money to find another outlet. Use my car as the money to fuel your dream. You’ve already gone to this point with it. Just promise me that you won’t hurt anyone else and that you use my car as your blessing.

What a message! Hit play to hear it.

Alexis also chimed in, describing what she was thinking as the perps robbed them. Hit the flip to hear it.