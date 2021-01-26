Bossip Video

The nation’s youngest inaugural poet just landed a BIG new gig.

After stealing hearts with her incomparable inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” Amanda Gorman, 22, has landed a modeling contract. The L.A. native now has representation through IMG Models who will “focus on building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

IMG Models also reps Naomi Osaka, Alek Wek, Hailey Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen.

Gorman is additionally repped by Writers House, WME, and law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, and Passman.

Amanda’s IMG Model signing should surely be a good fit. Vogue reports that the yellow Prada coat and red Prada headband she wore to President Biden’s inauguration were both HUGE hits.

The yellow outerwear was a nod to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who previously saw a video of Amanda wearing yellow and told her she “loved it.” As for that signature red headband, it’s officially sold out on Prada’s website.

The stylish poet and now IMG signed model also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings by Nikos Koulis and an Of Rare Origin ring gifted to her by Oprah.

“Every single time I get a text from [Oprah] I fall on the floor,” Gorman said, laughing to Vogue. It’s the perfect finishing touch to a look that came together with immense care and thought. “[Fashion] has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me. […]

“She said, “I bought the coat and gloves that Maya Angelou wore when she recited her inaugural poem. I’d love to continue the tradition with you and bring something to your outfit.” I was like… [gasps dramatically].”

Amazing!

Congratulations to Amanda Gorman!