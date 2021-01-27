Bossip Video

LeBron James just keeps adding to his list of accomplishments, the latest being another gig as Executive Producer.

According to reports from Variety, HBO has plans to turn the next season of the popular podcast, Serial, into a limited series with LeBron James signing on as its executive producer. You might be wondering how the baller relates to a project about serial killers, but LeBron’s hand in the limited series is actually very fitting since the show is going to take a deeper look into the criminal justice system in his old stomping grounds of Cleveland, Ohio.

The upcoming series will follow a young cop along with the man he’s accused of beating. Serial will explore how a courthouse in the Midwest handles these accusations and how the incident impacts everyone from the cop and lawyer to the victim of the crime and city residents.

Other names involved in the project include Shola Amoo, who will write, direct, and executive produce the series. As mentioned before, James will executive produce the series under his SpringHill Company alongside his right-hand man and business partner, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Eric Oberland. Serial Productions’ Sarah Koenig, Emmanuel Dzotsi, and Alissa Shipp will also executive produce the series with Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media, LLC.

If the project receives the green light, it will be the first time that Serial has been brought to HBO. The network previously aired “The Case Against Adnan Ayed” in March of 2019. Syed was the focus of the podcast’s first season.