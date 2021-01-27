Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather is floating on cloud nine now that he’s a grandpa. The boxing legend has been spending good time with his grandson Kentrell Jr., the newborn baby his daughter YaYa recently welcomed. The baby was fathered by rapper NBA Youngboy, whom she publicly dated last year.

Iyanna aka YaYa shared Instagram story footage of her father cradling the baby. The 19-year-old shared that she was even thinking about moving back into her father’s home because he and his grandson had such a tight bond.

“We thinking about moving to papa’s house.”

Isn’t this precious?

YaYa, who is still on the hook for allegedly stabbing one of YB’s baby’s mothers, was arrested almost a year ago in Texas over the attack. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim reported that she suffered nerve damage and had been undergoing extensive therapy for her stabbed arm.

There is no indication that NBA and YaYa are even still together. He also welcomed a second baby last year with an actress by the name of Drea Symone. Sources say that Drea gave birth to her new bundle of joy just months before YaYa gave birth to their son. YaYa and Drea are both reportedly two of NBA’s 7 alleged baby mamas.

Back in December, the new mom revealed that she would be taking her talents to Youtube to begin vlogging about her life. Wonder what she will talk about on her channel? Fans seem to be waiting in anticipation because her channel has already racked up over 14.7 thousand followers so far. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…