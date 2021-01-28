Bossip Video

The pandemic is far from over, but Cardi B is still surrounding herself with people to continue working, making sure everything is as safe as possible by getting COVID-19 tested almost every day. Unsurprisingly, that ends up being a pretty expensive safety measure.

On Tuesday, that rapper took to Twitter to point out that this demand for testing is a whole new business, with some people getting rich off of the crisis at hand.

“I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” she wrote. “My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business.”

After one fan commented about thinking the tests were free this whole time, Cardi explained that testing becomes expensive when it’s done privately, in one’s own home.

Of course, as with pretty much anything, some people didn’t take kindly to Cardi’s tweet, taking her complaint as a privilege, since some working essential jobs still don’t have the resources to get tested, ever, let alone 4 times a week. That’s when she pointed out that her tweets were meant as a swipe at capitalism, questioning if some aspects of the pandemic becoming a business was “part of the plan” the whole time.

“Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM!How Covid is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan,” she clarified. “How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested ?Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice.”

This complaint from Cardi falls in line with what she’s previously said about following coronavirus safety guidelines being so expensive. The rapper previously revealed that $100,000 of the $1 million budget for “WAP” was spent on COVID testing.