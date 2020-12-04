Bossip Video

Cory Booker may not have seen his presidential dreams come true, but that doesn’t mean the entire process was a loss.

Now, his stock is higher than ever as he’s carved out some weird place in the culture while also dating one of the baddest women on the planet: Rosario Dawson. If you thought their relationship was a sham for his run, you were wrong. Plus, you have to give it to Cory, he’s one charming brotha. So when TMZ, caught up with him recently, you know he had to praise his queen and talk her debut on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

The U.S. Senator was on Capitol Hill Thursday when we grilled him about Rosario’s debut on the hit Disney+ series as Ahsoka Tano. Not shockingly, he said she was phenomenal, but not only in the role. CB says she was great at keeping set secrets from him while she was shooting — including a big one about Baby Yoda. Doesn’t sound like he’s holding a grudge though (smart man) … because he’s already pulling for her to expand her sci-fi range by jumping to a ‘Star Trek’ project.

According to EW, Cory and Rosario have been dating since the fall of 2018. They met each other at a political fundraiser through a mutual friend. PEOPLE noted that Rosario even supported her senator boo’s presidential bid before he dropped out of the race earlier this year.

During an interview with The Post, Corey revealed that his budding relationship with the 41-year-old actress makes him feel “vulnerable.”

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships,” Booker shared. “but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable.”

In March 2019, Dawson confirmed her relationship with the Senator, two months after reports revealed they had been seeing each other. “He’s a wonderful human being and it’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re busy,” she told TMZ at the time.

Earlier this year, Dawson announced that she was moving to New Jersey to live with Booker, where he served as mayor before becoming a senator in 2013.

Seems like Cory is playing the card rights and supporting, even if he doesn’t get those insider tips from his queen. You can watch him talk about Rosario in all their preciousness below.