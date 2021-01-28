Bossip Video

Even though Michael B. Jordan’s character was killed in Black Panther, he would still be open to returning for the upcoming sequel.

During a recent interview with People, the actor was asked about whether or not he would be willing to reprise his role as Killmonger in Black Panther 2. He answered by talking about the strong relationships he built with the rest of the cast, listing that bond as a reason he’d have a hard time ever turning it down. Of course, he also touched on the death of his co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” Jordan said. “[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.”

He continued, citing his longtime friend and collaborator Ryan Coogler as a big reason his return will “always be on the table.”

“But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there,” Jordan said. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

Earlier this month, the president of Marvel Kevin Feige gave an update about the forthcoming sequel, and he revealed they are currently looking at different characters to introduce to the world of Wakanda. However, he made it very clear that no one would be replacing Boseman’s coveted role as “T’Challa.” “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Feige explained. “Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

Black Panther 2 is currently set to release in July 2022, so we’ll have to wait until then to see whether or not Michael B. Jordan returns to reprise his role as Killmonger.