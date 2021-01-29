Bossip Video

This is horrifying.

A 13-year-old was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and three other girls, aged 12, 13, and 14, were arrested on charges of being principals to second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing at a Lake Charles, Louisiana Walmart.

KATC News reports that the four girls planned and carried out a fatal attack on a 15-year-old girl at the supermarket allegedly after an argument at a movie theater. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the children stole knives at the Walmart and used them to attack the victim. The entire incident was posted on social media and the Sheriff noted that that was the third homicide in six months involving children younger than 16 years of age.

“We have a problem in our community we’re going to have to address,” Sheriff Mancuso said according to KATC. “They come from all backgrounds, all races, this is just a problem we are having with children having access to weapons, or stealing weapons. It’s just heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged… This is a cycle that we have to stop, and we’re just fed up with it.”

He added that a mandatory curfew will be “aggressively enforced” for anyone under age 17 – 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends. The sheriff also urged parents to watch their children’s social media pages.

“I’m asking you tonight, for our parents to take control. they have to. We can’t do this. We can arrest them, but that’s not going to solve the problem. It’s going to take parenting; knowing where their kids are, what they’re involved in, what they’re doing.”

Police also believe more arrests are possible. Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory told KPLC TV that someone possibly helped the suspect evade the scene. Anyone with info is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

So sincerely sad and heartbreaking.