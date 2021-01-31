Bossip Video

Congratulations Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon!

The happy couple revealed this weekend that they welcomed their second son, Noah Jon Weatherspoon over a week ago.

The entire family used the same photo of six-year-old Titan, Kelly and Tim’s firstborn, smiling down adoringly at little Noah. “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!” Kelly’s caption read. “We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️”

She added her son’s birth date, 1•21•21, his time of birth 8:13pm and his weight and length, 7lbs. 8oz 19in.

What a special birthday! This baby already hit the lottery when it comes to family too.

Tim shared the same photo of his sons, announcing “On 1-21-21 a King was born!!!”

And if you’re not already following Titan on the gram, there’s no time like the present. He got in on the familly announcement, posting his picture with Noah which he captioned, “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother!!!”

Super cute right? We’re also glad to see the ‘Spoons have already locked down Noah’s handle so we can look forward to more milestone shots in the near future.

“Hello World!!!!!” Noah is ready to meet his public!

This has to be one of the cutest baby announcements we’ve ever seen. We love that the family all used the same photo but each member had a slightly different caption that allowed their individuality to shine. We can’t wait to see what they do next! We noticed Letoya Luckett commented on Kelly’s post — her son is just a few months older than Noah, they’ll be able to grow up together as playmates. Rumi and Sir are toddlers but that age difference will mean nothing in no time!