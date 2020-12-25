Bossip Video

Tis the season to be jolly…

And some of your favorite celebrities did just that with their loved ones and they had a camera on hand to share the merry moments! We’ve rounded up some of the best family holiday photos . You always know you can count on the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey to deliver when it comes to seasonal spirit.

Mimi and dem kids Monroe and Moroccan posted up by the tree to read together on Christmas eve. We love the coordinated silk pajamas… Is that Dolce & Gabbana?

We wouldn’t be surprised, but we all know Mariah is living her lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Not all the celebs on the list rocked fancy pjs, but some did pull out the coordinated upscale attire. Hit the flip for some of our favorites so far this season.